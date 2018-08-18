Georgia's Freshman 5-Star RB Zamir White's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Credit: 247Sports

Georgia's backfield took a huge hit on Saturday when freshman running back Zamir White injured his knee during a scrimmage.

Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, White tore his ACL.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters White was injured on a non-contact play while he was in punt coverage.

"There was nobody really around," Smart said. "He and Mark Webb were kind of holding each other up. But we don't know anything yet. He's getting an MRI right now. So it's a left knee. It's his non-surgical knee. I can't tell you much more than that."

White was a key piece of the Bulldogs' excellent 2018 recruiting class that 247Sports ranked as the best in the nation.

A native of North Carolina, White was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 running back in this year's freshman class. Jeff Sentell of DawgNation noted White has drawn comparisons to former Georgia star Todd Gurley.

The Bulldogs are entering this season with some uncertainty in their backfield after Nick Chubb and Sony Michel left for the NFL.

Freshman James Cook is another highly touted addition to Georgia's roster. He was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 41 overall player in the nation by 247Sports.

D'Andre Swift, who had 618 yards on just 81 carries in 2017, will likely be the No. 1 option.

Georgia will open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 against Austin Peay.