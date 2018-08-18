NFL Rumors: Free-Agent LB Junior Galette to Visit Rams

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Junior Galette #58 of the Washington Redskins warming up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Saints defeated the Redskins 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins outside linebacker Junior Galette is reportedly set for a free-agent visit with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the update Saturday.

Galette, who originally signed with the Redskins in July 2015, finally made his regular-season debut for the team during the 2017 campaign after missing two straight years because of Achilles tears.

The 30-year-old Haiti native tallied just 20 combined tackles and three sacks, but more importantly, he stayed healthy enough to appear in all 16 games.

In May, Galette wrote on Instagram (via Herbie Teope of NFL.com) he didn't join a team during the initial wave of free agency because he wasn't sure he wanted to keep playing.

"The real reason I haven't signed is because I've contemplated retiring," Galette said.

Before the health setbacks with Washington, the veteran edge-rusher had emerged as a valuable contributor for the Saints with 22 sacks between the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

If signed, Galette would likely begin his time in L.A. as a situational pass-rushing asset for the Rams, who finished fourth in sacks last year.

A return to form could push him into the starting lineup over Matt Longacre or Samson Ebukam, though.

