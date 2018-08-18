Carson Wentz to Begin 11-on-11 Drills in Recovery from Knee Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With his team's season opener less than three weeks away, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz continues to progress in his rehab from a knee injury as he looks to take the field Sept. 6.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Saturday that Wentz was cleared to participate in 11-on-11 drills Sunday.

Wentz has been on the comeback trail since tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10.

Earlier this week, the 2016 No. 2 overall pick told SportsRadio 94WIP (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro) he was targeting a Week 1 return.

"I obviously would love to be out there," he said. "That's been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It's going to be close. It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I'm at, and time will tell here."

Philadelphia is in an interesting spot with the quarterback position. Wentz was an MVP candidate before going down last season, and his backup, Nick Foles, led the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship.

Foles, however, suffered a shoulder injury against the New England Patriots on Thursday. Per Mortensen, the injury is not considered serious.

The Eagles explored Foles' trade market this offseason, but they held on to the reigning Super Bowl MVP, who could be a great insurance option in the event Wentz is not 100 percent by Week 1.

Wentz has been steadily progressing over the past eight months and is now ready to take the next step. It won't be long before Doug Pederson and Co. will have to decide who will start the season under center.