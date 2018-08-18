Braun Strowman Crushes Home Run During BP with Mets Affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, second from left, poses for a photo with wrestlers William Morrissey, know as
Ben Walker/Associated Press

At 6'8" and 385 pounds, WWE star Braun Strowman figures to be a major force at the plate.

That was proved to be a fact on Friday.

Strowman stepped to the plate at MCU Park—home of the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones—with a bat in his hands. That's when he sent a softball into souvenir city:

The dingers may have earned Strowman a new nickname:

In a state that features the Bronx Bombers, the wrestling star fit right in.    

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report