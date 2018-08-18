Braun Strowman Crushes Home Run During BP with Mets Affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones

Braun Strowman Crushes Home Run During BP with Mets Affiliate Brooklyn CyclonesAugust 18, 2018
Ben Walker/Associated Press
At 6'8" and 385 pounds, WWE star Braun Strowman figures to be a major force at the plate.
That was proved to be a fact on Friday.
Strowman stepped to the plate at MCU Park—home of the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones—with a bat in his hands. That's when he sent a softball into souvenir city:
Brooklyn Cyclones @BKCyclones
So we had a visitor take BP before tonight’s NYPD / FDNY baseball game. @BraunStrowman said no yard would hold him...he was right. Hitting tape measure bombs with softballs. #Summerslam https://t.co/Q4aY64USAc
The dingers may have earned Strowman a new nickname:
Braun Strowman @BraunStrowman
Hitting bombs #MonsterOnTheDiamond #SummerSlamWeek https://t.co/m5Uhffb3OX
In a state that features the Bronx Bombers, the wrestling star fit right in.
