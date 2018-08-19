Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Release Time for Top 25 Standings

Associated Press

It would be a shocker if any school other than Alabama is in the top spot when the Associated Press preseason college football rankings are announced Monday.

However, when the official list comes out at noon ET, there are questions about how the next three teams will land.

Georgia lost to Alabama in overtime in last year's national championship game, and the Bulldogs are coming off an excellent recruiting offseason. Clemson has raised its profile dramatically in recent years, and the Tigers were ranked in the No. 2 spot in the Coaches Poll earlier in August.

The Ohio State Buckeyes also figure to be in the mix, and one of those three teams is likely to be in the second spot behind Alabama.

Projected AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Washington

6. Miami

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Oklahoma

10. Notre Dame

11. Penn State

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Virginia Tech

16. Mississippi State

17. USC

18. Boise State

19. Florida State

20. Texas

21. Oregon

22. TCU

23. Florida

24. West Virginia

25. Texas A&M

Even though the Crimson Tide are likely to be in the top spot, there are still significant questions about Nick Saban's team. The biggest issue revolves around the quarterback position, where Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa continue to battle for the starting position before the season starts against Louisville on September 1.

Tagovailoa threw three TD passes in the CFP National Championship in January, including the game-winner in the extra session. Tagovailoa seems like the favorite to win the job because of that performance, and he also looked like the better quarterback in Alabama's first scrimmage.

However, Hurts came back with a strong showing in the Crimson Tide's second scrimmage, and while no official statistics were released for their performance Saturday, Saban liked what he saw from the offense throughout the day and both quarterbacks.

"We made a lot more explosive plays today, were a lot more consistent on offense, took care of the ball pretty well," Saban said, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports. "Both quarterbacks played well. ... We had a couple two-minute situations at the end of the game that we were successful at."

Tagovailoa started the scrimmage, and the two quarterbacks alternated possessions with the rest of the starters after that. Hurts was much better than he had been in the earlier scrimmage, according to Potter's report.

Saban and the coaching staff will have a tough decision to make at the QB1 position, but there appears to be an excellent chance that both quarterbacks will see action against Louisville and in other early-season games against Arkansas State and Ole Miss before the situation is resolved.

Clemson has its own quarterback battle between returning senior Kelly Bryant and true freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Bryant has the edge and is likely to start for the Tigers, but Lawrence is a talented player whom the coaching staff wants to get on the field. Both quarterbacks are likely to see action throughout the season, according to Shawn Spencer of FanSided.

The running game features Travis Etienne, who has a chance to be a Heisman Trophy candidate this season. Etienne ran for 766 yards last year with 13 touchdowns, and he averaged a robust 7.2 yards per carry.

The defense will provide the signature for this team, and much of its talent comes from defensive ends Clelin Ferrell (18.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks) and Austin Bryant (15.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks), both of whom can take over at key moments.

Georgia has unfinished business after coming so close to winning the national championship last season. The Bulldogs had a 13-point lead in the second half, but they could not prevent Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide from coming back to take the title.

Quarterback Jake Fromm has an excellent chance to become a star after throwing for 2,615 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2017.

Sophomore running back D'Andre Swift inherits takes over from Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, and he averaged 7.6 yards per carry a year ago while running for 618 yards.

The defense will be tested with the loss of linebacker Roquan Smith, but the Bulldogs have strength in the secondary with cornerback Deandre Bake and safety J.R. Reed.

Ohio State comes into the season with the Urban Meyer situation making headlines (Meyer is on administrative leave as a result of an investigation into how he handled domestic abuse allegations against assistant coach Zach Smith), but the explosiveness on the field is impressive.

The Buckeyes have plenty of talent in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, wide receiver Parris Campbell and running back J.K. Dobbins.

The Buckeyes may be even better on defense, with Nick Bosa dominating from the defensive end position. Bosa had 34 tackles, 16.9 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks a year ago and two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

He can take over a game at any time, and at 6'4" and 270 pounds, he has the tools to win All-America honors this season and make NFL scouts take notice.