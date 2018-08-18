LSU WR Drake Davis Arrested on Battery Charge, Suspended Indefinitely

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU Tigers wide receiver Drake Davis was suspended indefinitely after being arrested Friday on a count of second-degree battery, according to ESPN.com.

Per WBRZ, Davis allegedly broke one of his girlfriend's ribs in April and was reportedly involved in another attack in June, when he allegedly strangled her, punched her and ripped an earring from her ear.

WBRZ reported the Tigers junior also texted the woman, "I might kill you."

Davis and his ex-girlfriend, who is an LSU student as well, began dating in January 2017 and remained together up until this month. The 6'4", 220-pound wideout allegedly physically assaulted her on at least four occasions during the course of their relationship.

According to Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune, Davis could face five years in prison and a fine up to $2,000 if convicted of second-degree battery.

Bond was not immediately set.

Davis caught three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore last season.