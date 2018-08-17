Eagles QB Nick Foles' Shoulder Injury Reportedly 'Minor' After Undergoing Tests

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles reportedly avoided a major shoulder injury in Thursday night's preseason loss to the New England Patriots.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Foles is "ok" after additional testing on the QB's shoulder showed the injury is "minor."

The 29-year-old reigning Super Bowl MVP was forced to exit Thursday's game in the second quarter after his shoulder was hurt on a strip sack by Adrian Clayborn.

"I was getting ready to throw a deep ball and it got grabbed as I was following on through, so it sort of got a little strained," Foles told reporters. "So, you know, I was with the trainers, I’ll go in tomorrow and get treatment on it and sort of go from there. But it feels all right, feels pretty good. Hopefully there’s no issues."

Foles, who previously missed some practice time with a neck injury, has otherwise received most of the work with the first-team offense while the team waits for the full return of Carson Wentz from a torn ACL.

He connected on three of nine throws for 44 yards before suffering the injury Thursday.

Wentz has maintained his goal is being available for Week 1 of the regular season, but he admitted during a WIP Radio (via Jeff Kerr of 247Sports) this week it will be "close."

"I obviously would love to be out there," he said. "That's been my goal all offseason, ever since the injury. It's gonna be close. It's gonna be close. I am still eyeing that date, but at the end of the day it is not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say, but I really like where I am at and time will tell here."

Nate Sudfeld is next on the Eagles' quarterback depth chart should Wentz and Foles end up missing more time with their respective injury recoveries.