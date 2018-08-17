Report: Manchester United Missed Out on Alex Sandro Due to Budget Restrictions

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's pursuit of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro reportedly ended due to the Red Devils' restricting their spending.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News (h/t the Daily Express' Jack Otway) reported the Old Trafford giants decided to restrict the Special One's transfer budget as the coach considered the Juve defender and Celtic rising star Kieran Tierney.

The Brazil international has been one of the hottest properties in Europe over recent transfer windows, and United have struggled in both full-back positions.

Ashley Young was converted from winger to left-back while Luke Shaw struggled for fitness and form, prompting Mourinho to consider a replacement.

Sandro's explosive nature would have suited the United boss' favoured style, with Tierney a burgeoning star in the game.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Both would have been adequate replacements, but it appears "budgetary constraints" forced upon Mourinho scuppered any move. Per Luckhurst, United prioritised a centre-back signing but failed to land any of their targets.

Shaw has now returned to the fold after a successful pre-season period, and his form was excellent in United's opening game of the Premier League season.

The England international scored the first goal of his career in the game, grabbing the winner in the closing stages of a 2-1 victory at home to Leicester City

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness) previously reported Juve would demand more than €60 million (£52 million) for Sandro if United launched a bid to take their full-back.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of much speculation, but Shaw could now save United millions of pounds if he can cement a regular spot.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Shaw was the best youngster in his position in Europe not long ago, but a serious leg injury destroyed his confidence and restricted his opportunities under former manager Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho's pragmatic defensive shape has not aided the player's quest for more minutes, but his raiding style could be exactly what the team needs this season.

United have been ineffective on the wing, and Shaw could provide a solution to this continuous issue that blights a club once famous for its wingers and crossing.

Mourinho needs to focus on the talent at his disposal. United have a selection containing diversity, but the manager has to bring the best out of squad players like Shaw before entering the transfer market repeatedly.