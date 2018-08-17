Report: Alabama OL Matt Womack to Undergo Surgery on Foot, Miss 6 Weeks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Matt Womack is reportedly expected to miss six weeks after breaking his foot.

According to Charlie Potter of 247Sports, Womack suffered the injury in Thursday's practice and will undergo surgery to repair it.

Womack broke the same foot he previously broke during a workout prior to the spring season. That injury caused the redshirt junior to miss all 15 of Alabama's spring practices, per Potter.

As a sophomore last season, Womack started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide at right tackle.

The Hernando, Mississippi, native was in a position battle with sophomore Jedrick Wills for the starting spot at right tackle. With Womack out, Wills is likely to begin the season as the starter.

The timeline for Womack's recovery puts him in line to potentially return for Alabama's Sept. 29 game against Louisiana-Lafayette.