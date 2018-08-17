Verona Deploy Anti-Terror Plan for Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A Debut

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The city of Verona will not take any chances when Cristiano Ronaldo makes his Serie A debut with Juventus against Chievo on Saturday, as local authorities have announced extra anti-terrorism measures.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (h/t AS), city prefect Angelo Sidoti confirmed the news: "It is an event that has taken on a global importance and therefore we have decided to deploy anti-terror security on the day."

Per AS, a nearby weekend market will be closed early to provide ample parking, but once the car parks are full, the entire area will be closed off for vehicles, barring local residents.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

There will also be extra police patrols near the stadium and on a local train line.

Saturday's outing will be Ronaldo's first for Juventus in a competitive match after he previously started―and scored in―the club's annual contest in Villar Perosa.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has already confirmed the former Real Madrid man will feature on Saturday:

Ronaldo impressed in his lone outing for the Bianconeri, striking up a great partnership with Paulo Dybala immediately. The Portugal international is expected to transition to a full-time role as a central striker, with the likes of Dybala, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado providing width behind him.

Juventus' other experienced option in the heart of attack is Mazio Mandzukic, but he made it all the way to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Croatia and is unlikely to see many minutes during the first weeks of the season.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

According to Sport Mediaset and Sportitalia (h/t Football Italia), 18-year-old Moise Kean will also be a part of the squad this year, but most of his minutes will undoubtedly come off the bench.

The trip to Verona should immediately be a good test for Juventus, who didn't have much of a pre-season to speak of. Many of their top players returned late from international duty, and the expected starters only played together once, against the youth players in Villar Perosa.

They'll have to find their form fast, as Lazio will visit the Allianz Stadium in Week 2 in the Old Lady's first major test of the season.