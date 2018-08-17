Report: Patriots' 1st-Round Pick Isaiah Wynn Out for Season with Torn Achilles

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss the 2018 season after tearing his Achilles tendon Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wynn was taken out of Georgia with the 23rd overall pick in April's draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

