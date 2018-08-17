Kemba Walker Hopes Hornets 'Get Something Done' Before He Hits Free Agency

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

All-Star guard Kemba Walker doesn't have much interest in testing the free-agent market.

According to Kristian Winfield of SB Nation, Walker said he hopes to sign a new contract with the Charlotte Hornets before hitting free agency next offseason: "I'll be focused and I'll try to play as best as I can so that when my time comes, I'll have options. But hopefully I wouldn't have to go through it. I hope the Hornets get something done before anything, before any team even approaches me."

Walker has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Hornets/Bobcats franchise.

Charlotte originally selected Walker with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft out of UConn.

In seven NBA seasons, Walker boasts averages of 18.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, and he has been the face of the franchise for essentially his whole tenure.

The fact that Charlotte was willing to take a chance on him in the draft is something that still resonates with Walker:

"They believed in me since Day 1. That's what it's about. I'm gonna be loyal to the people who were loyal to me. But at the same time, it is a business, and I do understand that. I see everything that goes on throughout the league with other guys being traded and stuff like that. But [Charlotte]'s just where I wanna be. It's where I wanna be."

Walker has averaged better than 20 points per game in each of the past three seasons, and the 28-year-old veteran is a two-time All-Star as well.

Wins have been tough to come by for Walker and the Hornets, though, as they have made the playoffs just twice in the past seven campaigns.

On the heels of consecutive 36-46 seasons, Walker wants to turn the tide:

"I just wanna do something special for Charlotte, man. I've been there going on eight years now. We haven't really been consistent since I've been there as far as winning and getting to the playoffs. I just wanna try to establish that culture at some point.

"Hopefully we can start this year, but that's what I wanna do. I wanna change the organization to make it even better. I just want to make it a winning organization."

Since the end of last season, Walker has been the subject of trade rumors due to the impending expiration of his contract.

In terms of the 2018-19 season, a productive Walker represents Charlotte's best chance of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.