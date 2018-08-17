Ex-Duke, WNBA Star Lindsey Harding Hired as Full-Time Scout by 76ers

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Former WNBA player Lindsey Harding has joined the Philadelphia 76ers as a full-time scout, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

"Lindsey has quickly become one of the game's bright young minds in basketball operations," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said, per Shelburne. "Having graduated from the NBA's Basketball Operations Associates Program last season, Lindsey is applying the same grit and basketball IQ she used as a player in her move to the front office. We look forward to the work Lindsey will do to help grow our program and further solidify a culture of winning.

"It's no secret how much I value the culture we've built in Philadelphia and how much a family-like atmosphere means to our program. Lindsey is a leader, and she is a welcomed addition to the 76ers family. I look forward to working with her."

Shelburne noted that Harding becomes the second former WNBA player to be brought in as a scout for an NBA team, joining now-Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jenny Boucek, who was a scout for the then-Seattle SuperSonics back in 2006.

While the hire puts Harding in exclusive company, she wants the focus to be strictly on basketball.

"I think when you have this goal in mind, your gender shouldn't even matter," Harding said, via Shelburne. "It should be about if you can do it, if you're good, you're experienced, if you know what you're doing and what you're talking about."

For the 34-year-old Harding, becoming a scout may not be her dream job—but it's a start.

"I would love to be in the front office and really understand how to put a team together," she told Shelburne. "I still love being on the floor and having the opportunity to coach. But I really just wanted to get my foot in the door."

After winning the Naismith College Player of the Year in 2007 while starring at Duke, Harding was selected No. 1 overall by the Phoenix Mercury. She became the first top pick in league history to be traded when Phoenix sent her to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for All-Star forward Tangela Smith.

Harding went on to play nine years in the WNBA, suiting up for six teams. The point guard averaged 9.8 points and four assists during her career.

She retired following the 2016 season.