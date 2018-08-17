Juventus Confirm Claudio Marchisio Has Left the Club by Mutual Consent

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Juventus confirmed on Friday that midfielder Claudio Marchisio has left the club following the mutual termination of his contract.

The Italian champions announced his departure on Twitter with an accompanying video:

Marchisio has been a huge influence at Juventus, having been promoted to the senior setup in 2005 in Turin; he joined the team's academy setup in 1993. In this distinguished career in black and white he's helped the team win Serie A on seven occasions and the Coppa Italia four times.

In recent years the 32-year-old has suffered with fitness issues and in the previous campaign he only made nine top-flight starts.

"Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour," read a section of a statement on Juve's website. "And it will be a pleasure to keep following him, with whichever shirt he will wear in the future. For the black and white stripes, as we know, will always form an indelible part of him and his story. "

Marchisio posted the following message on his Twitter account:

"I can't stop looking at this photograph and these stripes on which I wrote my life story as a man and a player," it said, per Football Italia. "I love this jersey to the degree that, despite everything, I am convinced what's best for the team comes first. Always."

Despite playing a less active role in recent years, Marchisio will be remembered for the incredible success he enjoyed at Juventus.

Italian football writer Adam Digby was sad to see Marchisio's Juve career had come to an end:

The former Italy international was at his best when used as a central midfielder, although his technical ability and talent meant he's been adept at fulfilling numerous different roles.

The playmaker was excellent at carrying the ball forward through phases of the field and knitting together attacking moves for the Bianconeri. While Marchisio's understated playing style means he's never one to draw huge plaudits, it was clear just how much of a profound effect he had on Juventus during their recent dominance.

Arguably the best spell of his career came in the 2014-15 season, when he formed a formidable midfield quartet alongside Arturo Vidal, Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo. Juve made it to the UEFA Champions League final, where they were eventually beaten by Barcelona.

It will be interesting to see where Marchisio ends up next having been associated with one club for so long. Si Lloyd of Joe.co.uk wouldn't be surprised to see the player move to one of his former team's rivals:

While he may not be as mobile as he once was, the midfielder has class and experience that would benefit many teams in Serie A.

Regardless of where he goes next, the Italian will always be associated with Juventus, and this day will be a sad one for Bianconeri supporters who have tracked his remarkable career for the previous quarter of a century.