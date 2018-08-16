JJ Redick Details How He May Have Encountered Caged Person in New York City Car

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' JJ Redick in action during Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Many people have wild stories from using a taxi cab or ride-sharing service, but few tales can top what Philadelphia 76ers swingman JJ Redick experienced during a trip to New York City.

During the most recent edition of his podcast, Redick talked to Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba about how he had to turn down a ride in a Cadillac Escalade because he believed he saw a woman in a cage in the trunk (h/t Sports Illustrated's Khadrice Rollins).

"It definitely was not a dog, I will say that," Redick said. "It was a human being in the backseat of his car, under a blanket, in some sort of box or cage. That's my story."

Redick added his sister-in-law first alerted him to what she believed was somebody riding in the trunk.

They had been traveling with Redick's wife from a photoshoot he had done in the city and ordered the driver to pull over the car to inspect what was in the back. According to Redick, the driver lifted up the blanket to see if anything was in the cage and said he didn't find anything out of the ordinary.

Redick alerted both the car service company and police to the situation. He hadn't gotten a response from local authorities but received confirmation from the car company that the driver in question was suspended. Redick also said his wife contacted the FBI to look into the matter.

