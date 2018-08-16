Seth Rollins on The Rock Appearing at WWE WrestleMania 35: 'We Don't Need Him'

Don Feria/Associated Press

Seth Rollins offered a candid response when asked about a hypothetical WrestleMania match against The Rock.

Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina posited the scenario during an interview with Rollins. While making his respect for The Rock clear, Rollins questioned what purpose wrestling him would serve:

"Don't get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he's great. Love everything he's done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don't need him. We don't need him. If we're not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can't hold onto these guys forever. We just can't. To me, let's do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That's me."

Rollins hit on a point fans have argued for years.

While it's great to see The Rock, Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar return to WWE after long spells out of the company, relying on part-time stars to headline WrestleMania and other major pay-per-views is both unsustainable and counterproductive.

For one, WWE eventually runs out of wrestlers to whom it can turn. There's only a finite number of stars who are both in wrestling shape and a big enough name to carry a PPV card.

More importantly, bringing back aging part-time wrestlers to put over the current generation only reinforces the perception wrestling was better during a bygone era. Never is this more prevalent than during reunion shows on Raw or SmackDown Live.

Having D-Generation X come back for Raw 25 and beat up The Revival does Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson no favors, no matter how cool of a moment it may be.

Starting in October 2019, WWE will begin its five-year, $1.025 billion television deal with Fox, which is on top of the $265 million it will earn annually from Raw's broadcasts on the USA Network.

The company is making money hand over fist; it doesn't need to continue building WrestleMania so as to capture as many casual fans as possible. WWE needs to have confidence in Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles and its other top stars to carry PPVs.