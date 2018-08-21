2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Round-by-Round Predictions

0 of 16

Now that two full weeks of the NFL preseason are in the books, we're beginning to have an idea of what to expect from teams and players in the 2018 campaign. This is big for fantasy football enthusiasts, who must weight factors such as projected roles, projected performances and player health for their drafts.

To further help prepare you for your fantasy draft, we're here with another preseason mock.

After running a series of draft simulations (10) on FantasyPros and calculating the average draft position (ADP) among them, we've assembled a 12-team points-per-reception (PPR) mock. We'll go through each round and examine the trends, surprises and sleepers of each. Though the preseason can often be a mirage, what we've seen through two weeks of exhibition football will impact our analysis.

Teams for this mock consist of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a kicker, a defense/special teams, one "flex" (RB/WR/TE) and six bench slots.