2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated Predictions Heading into the PreseasonAugust 9, 2018
2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated Predictions Heading into the Preseason
The start of the 2018 NFL preseason upon us, which means the fantasy-draft season is as well.
This is typically the most important time of year for the fantasy football enthusiast. Yes, weekly lineup decisions can make or break a season, but if you don't put together a talented roster in the first place, you'll be facing an uphill battle all year long.
There are several ways to prepare for your draft. There are countless websites to view, magazines to read (yes, they still print those) and expert player rankings to consult. One of the best ways to ready yourself, though, is studying mock drafts. They can provide great impressions of where players may be taken and what strategies you may want to employ based on your draft position.
We've put together our own 2018 fantasy mock here. After running a series of draft simulations (10) on FantasyPros and calculating average draft position (ADP) among them, we've assembled a 12-team points-per-reception (PPR) mock. We'll go through each round and examine the trends, surprises and sleepers of each.
Teams for this mock consist of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a kicker, a defense/special teams, one "flex" (RB/WR/TE) and six bench slots.
Round 1
1. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
10. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
There are few surprises at the top, and that's likely what you'll see in your draft. In PPR formats, the first round is typically littered with volume receivers and workhorse running backs, which is what we have here.
The only real risks in this group are David Johnson, who has been away from the field for nearly a year with a wrist injury, and unproven rookie Saquon Barkley. They're low risks, however, given their projected roles in 2018.
Volume and consistency are what you should be looking for in the first round. It's OK to grab a guy who is steady but not always spectacular, but you can't afford to waste a first-round pick on a player who disappears for weeks at a time.
Round 2
1. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
2. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
6. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
8. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
10. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
11. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
12. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
The goal of drafting for consistency should continue into Round 2, which is typically where high-volume tight ends begin coming off the board in PPR formats.
The one mild surprise is that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is trending higher than regular fantasy stars Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce. Playing for a reigning Super Bowl champion with an MVP-caliber quarterback will raise a player's stock, though.
Ertz recently missed some practice with an undisclosed injury but returned in time to prepare for Thursday's Week 1 preseason game against the New England Patriots, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. If he's the tight end you have your eye on, don't hesitate to scoop him up. Just remember, he may be playing with Nick Foles instead of Carson Wentz to start the season.
Round 3
1. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
4. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
7. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
8. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
9. Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns
10. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
12. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 3 is a good place to start considering boom-or-bust prospects. Josh Gordon is a prime example. He can be one of the most productive receivers in the league when he's on the field, but he's had a difficult time staying on it because of substance-abuse issues.
Gordon is away from the Browns while continuing a treatment plan. A source told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, however, that he is "getting closer" to returning to the team.
One surprise is that Jordan Howard, who amassed more than 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, is trending a few spots higher than Gordon. The Chicago Bears should lean a little more on the passing game this season under new head coach Matt Nagy, but Howard is about as consistent a runner as you're going to find. If you haven't grabbed your RB1 by this point, he is a perfect target.
Round 4
1. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
3. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
4. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
5. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
7. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
8. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
9. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
10. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
11. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
12. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
It's no surprise that Aaron Rodgers projects as the first quarterback off the board. He's perhaps the most gifted signal-caller to ever play the game, and he should be back to 100 percent after missing much of last season with a shoulder injury.
It is a bit surprising that Jarvis Landry is trending behind a receiver like Amari Cooper in PPR. Cooper can be a productive pass-catcher, but he's also coming off a down year (48 receptions, 680 yards, seven touchdowns). Landry has averaged 100 receptions per season over the past four campaigns, which is huge in PPR formats.
Russell Wilson's status as the second quarterback off the board has more to do with his ability to create plays on his own than it does with the talent around him. Know that drafting him carries risks. He lost his best red-zone target in Jimmy Graham this offseason, and he's still playing behind a line that allows a lot of quarterback hits (Wilson was sacked 43 times last year).
If you draft Wilson this high, be sure to have a solid backup. The risk of injury is real.
Round 5
1. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins
2. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
3. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
4. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers
5. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
6. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
7. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
8. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
9. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
10. Michael Crabtree, WR, Baltimore Ravens
11. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is trending as a high fifth-round pick, which is a testament to both his potential and to the recent success of first-year backs like Fournette and Kamara.
Guice was explosive at LSU and will carry RB1 potential. He's a good sleeper pick in the fifth round—just remember that he'll be splitting time with receiving back Chris Thompson.
Broncos rookie Royce Freeman also has solid sleeper potential. While Devontae Booker is sitting at No. 1 on Denver's depth chart, Freeman could take over the starting gig sooner rather than later. The competition between the two is one to follow leading up to your draft.
Round 6
1. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans
2. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
3. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers
4. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
6. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears
7. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
8. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
9. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
10. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers
11. Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington Redskins
12. Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Folks must be excited about Trey Burton's potential in the new-look Chicago offense. He's trending high for a tight end who had just 23 receptions for 248 yards and five scores last season. Of course, he was playing behind Ertz in the Eagles offense.
Burton should be a more heavily utilized target in Chicago.
Emmanuel Sanders, 31, is also trending high for a guy who is on the decline. He's seen his yardage total drop in each of the past four seasons and could soon lose snaps to rookie Courtland Sutton. Sanders carries real bust potential, even with a better quarterback in Case Keenum now running the offense.
Round 7
1. Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins
3. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers
4. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
5. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
6. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
8. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
9. Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
10. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
11. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
12. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
It's not surprising to see Drew Brees among the top quarterbacks off the board because of his name recognition and history of consistent production. Just keep in mind that the Saints offense has become more run-oriented, so Brees isn't going to carry your team like he could have a couple of years ago (5,208 yards passing in 2016).
Don't be afraid to scoop up Brees in the middle rounds, though, and don't be hesitant to grab Wentz. While the Eagles star is making his way back from a torn ACL—and Philadelphia isn't going to rush him—he should be back to pre-injury form by fantasy-playoff time.
Grab Foles or another starting quarterback for the start of the season if you're going to draft Wentz, and do so knowing the third-year player should be around to make a run at your fantasy championship.
Round 8
1. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
2. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
3. Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland Raiders
4. Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers
5. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
6. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
7. Mark Ingram II, RB, New Orleans Saints
8. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers
10. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills
11. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
12. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
New Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be a popular name, but if you can snag him in the middle of the draft to be your starter, do so. He passed for more than 4,000 yards last season and will have a better supporting cast in Minnesota—headlined by Diggs, Thielen and Rudolph.
Robby Anderson is more of a sleeper pick here, though he isn't going to be a total unknown after last year's 941-yard campaign. He has solid WR3 potential, which is good for this point in the draft.
Just be sure to watch Anderson's status heading into your draft. According to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini, the league office is still reviewing his offseason arrests under the personal-conduct policy, which means a suspension is a possibility.
Mark Ingram II is more of a risk-reward prospect. He can be a starting back, but he'll miss the first month of the season because of a suspension. If you take a chance on him, remember that he may not be in the same role if the Saints find a competent complement to Kamara during the first four weeks.
Round 9
1. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
2. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
3. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
4. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
5. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
6. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
7. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
8. Allen Hurns, WR, Dallas Cowboys
9. Isaiah Crowell, RB, New York Jets
10. Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
11. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
12. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins
This is a good point to start looking at flex options and potential spot starters. Receiving backs like Tarik Cohen and Duke Johnson are perfect candidates for these roles and provide tremendous value in Round 9.
In fact, Johnson, who had 74 receptions last year, should probably be drafted higher.
This is a little high to be taking a defense, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have a special unit. It allowed an average of just 16.8 points per game last season, which is incredible. Still, you don't want to overdraft a defense unless your league places a lot of value there.
Round 10
1. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
2. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
3. Dez Bryant, WR, Free Agent
4. Carlos Hyde, RB, Cleveland Browns
5. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
6. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
7. Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins
8. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers
9. Los Angeles Rams D/ST
10. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST
11. Cameron Meredith, WR, New Orleans Saints
12. Rishard Matthews, WR, Tennessee Titans
This is a good point to start filling out your bench and trying to snag potential sleeper starters. Jamaal Williams is the kind of player you want here. Though the Packers running back should be working in a committee backfield, he could be Green Bay's primary rusher.
Just keep in mind that Ty Montgomery will likely be the team's receiving back.
"Williams has gotten the bulk of the work with the starters during normal down-and-distance situations, while Montgomery has handled the two-minute and no-huddle drives where his receiving skills could come back into play," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com recently wrote.
Round 11
1. C.J. Anderson, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Minnesota Vikings D/ST
3. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4. Josh Doctson, WR, Washington Redskins
5. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
6. Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts
7. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
9. Martavis Bryant, WR, Oakland Raiders
10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
11. Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions
12. Seattle Seahawks D/ST
This is the point in the draft where you're looking for depth players and spot-starter value. Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick is the kind of guy you'd love to grab here.
Though he'll share time with LeGarrette Blount and Kerryon Johnson, Riddick should be Detroit's primary receiving back. He had 84 catches last year, and he's a solid temporary starter or flex player in PPR.
Round 12
1. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears
3. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
4. Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens
6. Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos
7. Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
8. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons
9. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
10. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Detroit Lions
11. Paul Richardson, WR, Washington Redskins
12. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
This is a good spot to look at rookie pass-catchers such as Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup. Hurst, who was a first-round pick and looks to be Baltimore's starting tight end, is particularly intriguing.
In his preseason debut, Hurst caught three passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. He has low-end TE 1 potential.
Round 13
1. Danny Amendola, WR, Miami Dolphins
2. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
3. Eric Decker, WR, New England Patriots
4. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Houston Texans
5. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets
6. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
7. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills
10. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
12. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
Seeing wide receiver Danny Amendola this low is surprising. Yes, he'll see a step down in quarterback play, having gone from Tom Brady to Ryan Tannehill, but he should still be productive.
Amendola had 61 receptions and 659 yards last season. He has starting flex potential.
It's also surprising to see Matt Ryan this low. He's a surefire QB1 on almost any roster, and with Calvin Ridley joining Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu in the receiving corps, he could be in store for an MVP-caliber campaign. A lot will depend on how much Steve Sarkisian's offense grows in its second year.
Round 14
1. Houston Texans D/ST
2. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
3. James White, RB, New England Patriots
4. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
5. Doug Martin, RB, Oakland Raiders
6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
8. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings
10. Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis Colts
11. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Denver Broncos D/ST
If there's such a thing as a sleeper defense, the Houston Texans have it. The unit isn't likely to be ranked highly on most draft sites after it gave up an average of 27.2 points per game last season—worst in the league. However, it's important to remember the Texans were without J.J. Watt (back surgery) and Whitney Mercilus (torn pectoral muscle)—two of the league's best defenders—for much of the season.
Both Mercilus and Watt will be back in 2018, and the Texans defense should return to form as a result.
Round 15
1. Frank Gore, RB, Miami Dolphins
2. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
3. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, New Orleans Saints
4. Alex Smith, QB, Washington Redskins
5. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Baltimore Ravens D/ST
7. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
8. New Orleans Saints D/ST
9. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
10. New England Patriots D/ST
11. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens
12. Stephen Gostkowski, K, New England Patriots
If you haven't taken a defense, now is the time to do so. There should be quality units available, as the Baltimore Ravens are here.
This is also a great spot to grab a high-end backup quarterback, such as Alex Smith and Derek Carr. These guys can start on a streaming basis if needed and can fill in for a guy such as Carson Wentz or Deshaun Watson for a few weeks if they aren't back to 100 percent at the start of the season.
Grabbing a running back, such as Frank Gore, who can handle a consistent workload this late in the draft can provide a lot of value. Gore won't carry your team, but he can be a spot starter or high-end flex option if the Dolphins ride him.
Round 16
1. Carolina Panthers D/ST
2. Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Greg Zuerlein, K, Los Angeles Rams
4. Matt Bryant, K, Atlanta Falcons
5. Wil Lutz, K, New Orleans Saints
6. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Dan Bailey, K, Dallas Cowboys
8. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Mason Crosby, K, Green Bay Packers
10. Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers
11. Matt Prater, K, Detroit Lions
12. Graham Gano, K, Carolina Panthers
You should grab your kicker in the last round. The strategy is simple: Target a team that scores at a high rate, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, and draft its kicker. There won't be a ton of difference between the top few guys, so the last thing you want to do is overdraft a specialist.