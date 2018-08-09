2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated Predictions Heading into the Preseason

0 of 16

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The start of the 2018 NFL preseason upon us, which means the fantasy-draft season is as well.

This is typically the most important time of year for the fantasy football enthusiast. Yes, weekly lineup decisions can make or break a season, but if you don't put together a talented roster in the first place, you'll be facing an uphill battle all year long.

There are several ways to prepare for your draft. There are countless websites to view, magazines to read (yes, they still print those) and expert player rankings to consult. One of the best ways to ready yourself, though, is studying mock drafts. They can provide great impressions of where players may be taken and what strategies you may want to employ based on your draft position.

We've put together our own 2018 fantasy mock here. After running a series of draft simulations (10) on FantasyPros and calculating average draft position (ADP) among them, we've assembled a 12-team points-per-reception (PPR) mock. We'll go through each round and examine the trends, surprises and sleepers of each.

Teams for this mock consist of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a kicker, a defense/special teams, one "flex" (RB/WR/TE) and six bench slots.