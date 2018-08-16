Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Aaron Ramsey Exit Rumours

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 16, 2018

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JULY 26: Aaron Ramsay #8 of Arsenal in action during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Arsenal at the National Stadium on July 26, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)
Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly confident they can keep hold of Aaron Ramsey despite interest in the midfielder from top clubs around Europe.

Barcelona, Lazio, Chelsea and Manchester United have all shown interest in the Wales international. Chinese Super League clubs are also admirers, according to the Mirror's John Cross.

Ramsey is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, and the Gunners are "desperate to tie him down" to a new deal, per the report.

      

