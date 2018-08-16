Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Aaron Ramsey Exit Rumours

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly confident they can keep hold of Aaron Ramsey despite interest in the midfielder from top clubs around Europe.

Barcelona, Lazio, Chelsea and Manchester United have all shown interest in the Wales international. Chinese Super League clubs are also admirers, according to the Mirror's John Cross.

Ramsey is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, and the Gunners are "desperate to tie him down" to a new deal, per the report.

