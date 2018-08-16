Dez Bryant Says He and Browns Are 'Just Trying to Work Some Things Out'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Dez Bryant has clear interest in joining the Cleveland Browns, but the two sides apparently still have work to do before agreeing on a contract.

Bryant met with the Browns Thursday, as Mike Fisher of 247Sports confirmed.

He had previously indicated an interest in joining the Browns but noted last week that he wanted to make sure it was a right fit:

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Dallas Cowboys in April. While there has been significant interest around the league, he has been patient in his pursuit of a new home.

According to Ed Werder, the receiver even turned down a multi-year contract from the Baltimore Ravens and instead wants a one-year deal to build back his reputation.

While Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler, he hasn't had over 1,000 receiving yards in any of the last three seasons and only totaled 838 receiving yards last season despite playing all 16 games.

On the other hand, the Browns could use some depth at the position with trade acquisition Jarvis Landry the only proven and reliable receiver on the roster. Landry has also sent messages of support for Bryant on Twitter.