Dez Bryant Says He and Browns Are 'Just Trying to Work Some Things Out'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after a win against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Dez Bryant has clear interest in joining the Cleveland Browns, but the two sides apparently still have work to do before agreeing on a contract.  

Nathan Zegura of Browns Daily provided the latest details from the veteran:

Bryant met with the Browns Thursday, as Mike Fisher of 247Sports confirmed.

He had previously indicated an interest in joining the Browns but noted last week that he wanted to make sure it was a right fit:

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Dallas Cowboys in April. While there has been significant interest around the league, he has been patient in his pursuit of a new home.

According to Ed Werder, the receiver even turned down a multi-year contract from the Baltimore Ravens and instead wants a one-year deal to build back his reputation.

While Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler, he hasn't had over 1,000 receiving yards in any of the last three seasons and only totaled 838 receiving yards last season despite playing all 16 games.

On the other hand, the Browns could use some depth at the position with trade acquisition Jarvis Landry the only proven and reliable receiver on the roster. Landry has also sent messages of support for Bryant on Twitter.

