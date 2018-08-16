Ronald Acuna to Lead off for Braves After Elbow Injury on Intentional Beaning

Ronald Acuna to Lead off for Braves After Elbow Injury on Intentional BeaningAugust 16, 2018
Atlanta Braves shortstop Ronald Acuna will bat first in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, per Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South, just a day removed from taking a pitch to the elbow against the Miami Marlins.
Marlins pitcher Jose Urena struck Acuna with a fastball in the first inning on Wednesday.
The first pitch of the night to Ronald Acuña Jr. Clearly intentional. https://t.co/TlDpUGOdcW
Tensions flare at SunTrust Park as Ronald Acuña Jr. is hit on the elbow with a fastball from Marlins starter Jose Urena. The benches clear as both teams meet at the mound. #Braves | #ChopOn https://t.co/s1fGrMjezh
Acuna came into the contest with home runs in five straight games, and the pitch was clearly deemed intentional by the umpires, who ejected Urena.
#Marlins Jose Urena is ejected after hitting #Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. He is the first pitcher to be tossed after hitting the first batter of the game since Angels John Lackey—who plunked Rangers Ian Kinsler—on May 16, 2009.
Acuna didn't finish the game, though x-rays after the contest came back negative, per the Associated Press. And his teammates, understandably, were not happy with Urena.
"He's been swinging the ball incredibly well, obviously," Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said of Acuna, per the AP. "It just makes no sense. It was just completely classless on Jose Urena's part."
"I'm not sure I've ever felt like that in a baseball uniform," Braves manager Brian Snitker added. "[Acuna] didn't deserve that. ... I've had three hours to calm down and all of a sudden I'm not real good right now."
The general consensus around baseball, as well, was that Urena's beaning was absolutely uncalled for:
Garbage baseball. Hard to throw one pitch and piss off two clubhouses so good luck Jose dealing with the mess you've made.
The fact that Urena dropped his glove as the Braves' bench emptied and seemed to beckon them forward tells you all you need to know about his intent.
Imagine if, in the middle of a no-hitter, a hitter charged the mound and whacked the unsuspecting pitcher on the arm with a bat just because the pitcher was dominating. That's basically what happened with Urena/Acuna.
Kiermaier: "I'm speaking for a lot of other guys. I got a kid on the way, coming November now, so if you try to hit me on purpose, you go high and tight, that's risking health problems and, I'm not gonna say life-threatening, but, that baseball can do a lot of damage to someone."
"I would have had no problem if he would've hit me. He ended up missing. The game went on. But there's other times when guys are out of line and you have to defend yourself."
"It seemed pretty blatant to me," New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, per Do-Hyoung Park and Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. "You know, I hate that. I'll just kind of leave it at that. It had a bad look."
"Look, I don't know if it was intentional or not. I saw what I saw," Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash added. "You'd hate to see any player, young player, veteran player, that's having success and going about it the right way. You don't want to see anybody get hurt to the point they're taken out of the ballgame."
Acuna, 20, is hitting .288 with 19 homers, 43 RBI, 49 runs and eight stolen bases this season. He's a crucial figure for a Braves team battling for an NL East title and postseason berth. Thankfully for the Braves, it appears he won't miss any time after being struck by Urena's fastball.
