Derrick Rose Discusses $400,000 'Rose Scholars' Charity Program

Jim Mone/Associated Press

LeBron James isn't the only NBA player who's helping children pursue their education.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose discussed his $400,000 "Rose Scholars" scholarship, which helps fund high school students going to college, with Nick DePaula of ESPN. He also opened up about why he donated $1 million to Chicago's "After School Matters" program, which provides activities for inner-city children to participate in after the school day ends.

Rose pointed to a quote that was taken out of context as one of the motivators for his philanthropic efforts:

"They were asking me about my goals [off the court]. The goal is to help people, period, but while I was over there, I said out loud, 'I want to become a billionaire.' I wasn't saying it like 'I'm just going to have all the money to hold for myself.' I wanted to be a billionaire so I could take care of everybody. To feel that I could build a legacy.

"After the interview, BJ [Armstrong] pulled me aside, and said, 'I know and understand where you're coming from, but you might need to reword that.' [laughs] I understood and then he said right there, 'Well, let's try to change the world.'"

These comments come after Rose announced the scholarship program on Twitter earlier this month:

The efforts earned praise from James, who has made notable contributions to education with the opening of the public I Promise School in Akron, Ohio:

On the court, Rose is still best known for the early portion of his career when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls. He was a three-time All-Star and won the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year and 2010-11 NBA MVP. He appeared well on his way to becoming one of the faces of the league for years to come until injuries derailed him.

He has since played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Timberwolves.

While his on-court production has tailed off following the physical setbacks, he continues to be a force for education and charity off it.