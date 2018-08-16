Stephen Curry: 'Word on the Street' Is Timberwolves Didn't Draft Me Due to Golf

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gave a possible explanation Thursday for why the Minnesota Timberwolves passed over him in the 2009 NBA draft.

During an appearance on The Ringer's Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t Brad Rowland of Uproxx), Curry passed along what he heard about then-Timberwolves president of basketball operations David Kahn's thought process:

"My guy David Kahn. I don't know where he's at right now. I don't know if that ever came out. There's a story ... Everyone knows how much I love golf and play it in my spare time or whatnot. I think the word on the street was that he didn't draft me because Minnesota is cold and I wouldn't be able to play as much golf so I'd be miserable."

Minnesota's loss was Golden State's gain, as Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and the Warriors have won three championships with Curry at the helm.

In addition to his excellence on the basketball court, Curry is a quality golfer who spends a lot of time on the links.

Last week, Curry took part in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, finishing last with a score of 17 over par.

Rather than taking Curry in 2009, the T-Wolves selected Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio and Syracuse point guard Jonny Flynn with the Nos. 5 and 6 overall picks.

Curry fell to the Dubs at No. 7, and he is now a five-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer.

Rubio was fairly productive during his six seasons in Minnesota, but he never reached his full potential as a scorer and is a member of the Utah Jazz.

Flynn appeared in just 163 NBA games over three seasons before injuries forced him to retire.

In 2013, the Timberwolves parted ways with Kahn, who is the owner and president of French Pro B league team Paris Basketball, per Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune.

Minnesota continued to experience lean years after the Curry gaffe, but it has since built a strong team anchored by Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler.

The Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2003-04, however, fans of the team likely can't help but wonder what could have been with Curry in the fold.