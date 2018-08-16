Dak Prescott Praises Tavon Austin, Says Ezekiel Elliott Can Help in Passing Game

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

There are major question marks surrounding the Dallas Cowboys' pass-catchers entering the 2018 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott expressed optimism Wednesday.

When asked who has impressed him most during training camp, Prescott pointed toward Tavon Austin, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram:

"I'd say Tavon [has stuck out most] for the simple fact, in the other place he was, I didn't know he was as good of a receiver as he was and could run routes as well as he does and catch the ball every single time. For me, from that standpoint, he's not just a gadget, gadget guy. You don't have to run him on speed sweeps and all that steps opens up the offense and you can use him there as well. He's a guy you can put out there, inside, outside and trust he's going to get open."

Prescott also suggested that running back Ezekiel Elliott can be an asset in the passing game this season:

"He's a guy you know he's going to win in space, so anytime you can get him in space, you can get him the ball quick. For me, it's important going through my reads, if you can get to the check down a little bit quicker. He can get more yards and make people miss. He can definitely help out a lot more in the passing game."

Prescott will need all the help he can get to replace the production lost by the release of wide receiver Dez Bryant and retirement of tight end Jason Witten.

Austin has yet to live up to the potential he displayed when the then-St. Louis Rams selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

The 28-year-old veteran has never topped 509 receiving yards in a single season, and he is coming off a 2017 campaign that saw him finish with just 47 receiving yards, 270 rushing yards and one touchdown.

In Dallas, Austin figures to be used as a utility player who can line up at wide receiver or running back.

Elliott led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2016, and he rushed for 983 yards last season despite missing six games due to suspension.

The former Ohio State has shown a propensity for catching the football as well during his brief NFL career.

As a rookie, Elliott reeled in 32 receptions for 363 yards and one touchdown. He did even better in that department on a per-game basis last season with 26 grabs for 269 yards and two scores.

Elliott is a threat to go all the way whenever he touches the ball, and installing more screens could mask some of the deficiencies Dallas has in its receiving corps.

When Prescott isn't throwing the ball to Austin or Elliott, veteran wideouts Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams and Deonte Thompson, and third-round rookie Michael Gallup, will be his top options.