NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Waiting for 2019 Deadline to 'Strike' on Wing Player

August 16, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly waiting until the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline to add a wing player to the mix.

According to Scott Kushner of the Journal Times, sources have indicated that Pels general manager Dell Demps is content to "strike" on a wing player during the 2018-19 campaign rather than before it.

Kushner added that the Pelicans engaged in trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks for small forward Kent Bazemore, but the "cost was too steep."

                       

