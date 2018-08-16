Manuel Pellegrini Says Free Agent Yaya Toure Won't Be Joining West Ham

Tom Dulat/Getty Images

West Ham United will not be signing free agent Yaya Toure this summer, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini, who worked with the Ivorian for three years at Manchester City.

Pellegrini was at the Etihad Stadium between 2013 and 2016, and he won the Premier League crown with 35-year-old Toure in 2014, as well as two League Cups. But the Chilean told the press there will be no reunion.

He said: "Yaya is a very good player. In his position at the moment we have very good players. He will always be a good player in any team but right now our squad is ready."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.