World Cup Winners France Top FIFA Rankings, England Rise, Germany Drop to 15th

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Germany have been replaced by 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France at the top of the latest FIFA rankings, and Joachim Low's side have fallen to 15th after they ended their title defence in Russia at the group stage.

England have moved from 12th to sixth after Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to fourth at the World Cup, while runners-up Croatia are among the biggest climbers as they jump from 20th to fourth:

No team rose more than tournament hosts Russia, who jumped 21 places and are now 49th after entering their own World Cup as the lowest-ranked team in attendance.

This is the first time in 16 years Les Bleus have reached the summit of the FIFA rankings, when they followed a 1998 World Cup win and Euro 2000 triumph by failing to score a goal in a dismal title defence at the 2002 World Cup.

Belgium are only three points off the rankings leaders after they finished third in Russia, while Brazil are a more distant third and switch spots with the Red Devils, who defeated them 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Germany's plummet had also taken them to unfamiliar territory, though DW Sports reported theirs was far more daunting and a particularly tough blow for Low:

The United States have partially overcome their failure to reach the World Cup in Russia and have climbed from 25th to 22nd despite winning only two of their five matches this year (1-0 vs. Paraguay, 3-0 vs. Bolivia). They also drew against France and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

England were on the cusp of making what would have been their first World Cup final since winning the tournament in 1966, but they lost 2-1 to Croatia in extra time. Nevertheless, knockout wins over Colombia and Sweden have helped push them to their highest position since they were fourth in March 2013.

Southgate took over as England manager from sacked predecessor Sam Allardyce with relatively low expectations in the role and doubts over whether he would even be appointed permanently, but the Three Lions excelled in Russia to ignite a historic run.

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol said in early August the England boss was set to be rewarded for his work:

Jorge Sampaoli just about squeezed Argentina into the World Cup round of 16, but a juddering group campaign following by a 4-3 loss to France has seen them drop six places to 11th in the rankings.

Denmark have risen three places after their trip to the round of 16 and sit level in joint-ninth with Spain, who also move up one spot despite feeling dismayed with their last-16 loss to hosts Russia.