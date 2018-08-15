Oregon Football Drops New Uniform Combinations for 2018 Season

Oregon Football Drops New Uniform Combinations for 2018 SeasonAugust 16, 2018
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The moment college football fans wait for every season has arrived:
The Oregon Ducks have unveiled their uniforms for the upcoming season.
On Wednesday afternoon, Oregon teased an announcement:
Hours later, the big reveal was made:
While the winged helmets are nothing new, the jerseys are a new look, featuring the "Mighty Oregon" font. Other than the numbers, though, the uniforms are much simpler than fans have come to expect out of the Ducks in recent years.
Oregon opens its season against Bowling Green on Sept. 1.
