Oregon Football Drops New Uniform Combinations for 2018 Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: The Oregon Ducks run onto the field as they are introduced before taking on the Boise State Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The moment college football fans wait for every season has arrived:

The Oregon Ducks have unveiled their uniforms for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Oregon teased an announcement:

Hours later, the big reveal was made:

While the winged helmets are nothing new, the jerseys are a new look, featuring the "Mighty Oregon" font. Other than the numbers, though, the uniforms are much simpler than fans have come to expect out of the Ducks in recent years.

Oregon opens its season against Bowling Green on Sept. 1.

