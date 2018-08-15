Colorado State Coach Mike Bobo Reveals Diagnosis After Being Hospitalized

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Colorado State Rams head coach Mike Bobo announced Wednesday he's undergoing treatment for peripheral neuropathy.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation for the outpouring of care, concern and prayers that I and my family have received," Bobo said in a statement. "Lainie and I, and our children, are extremely grateful for this support, and for the great medical care that I continue to receive."

Bobo added he has been able to watch film of Colorado State's practices and hopes to be back in time for the Rams' season opener against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Aug. 25.

Colorado State announced Monday that Bobo was "undergoing medical evaluation." Bobo said he sought out medical advice after experiencing numbness in his feet.

Bobo is entering his fourth season as Colorado State's head coach, with the Rams going 7-6 in each of his first three years. The team was projected to finish third in the Mountain West's Mountain division in the preseason media poll.