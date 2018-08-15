Report: Kobe Bryant's $6M Investment in BodyArmor Sports Drink Now Worth $200M

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant made hundreds of millions of dollars thanks to basketball, and now, the former Los Angeles Lakers star is making bank off the court.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Bryant invested approximately $6 million over time in BodyArmor—with his first investment in March 2014 for about 10 percent of the company. After Coca Cola acquired a minority stake in the sports drink company on Tuesday, the Black Mamba's shares are now worth an estimated $200 million.

Not a bad return on investment—especially over the course of just four-plus years.

Per Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, Bryant earned $680 million during his 20-year career with the Lakers. That is a record, according to Badenhausen, for career earnings by an athlete in a team sport. Golfer Tiger Woods, retired Formula One driver Michael Schumacher and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. made more money in their respective individual sports, though.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 and has since won an Oscar for best animated short film for his "Dear Basketball" production.