Tottenham Transfer News: Bayern Munich Reportedly Plan Toby Alderweireld Move

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly planning a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.

Niko Kovac's side want to bring in the Belgian international as a replacement for Jerome Boateng, who has already agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, per the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba.

The German transfer window does not close until August 31, which means Bayern Munich still have time to try to secure a deal for Alderweireld.

Alderweireld has fallen out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs. Although he missed part of last season through injury, he managed only 14 Premier League appearances.

Manchester United were interested in signing the Belgium international over the summer, per Jack Otway at the Daily Express. However, a deal for the 29-year-old failed to materialise.

James Robson at the Manchester Evening News said the Red Devils thought Alderweireld was too expensive:

The Belgian was an unused substitute in Tottenham's opening game of the season against Newcastle United.

In his absence, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen have established themselves as Pochettino's preferred centre-back pairing.

It remains to be seen if Alderweireld can force his way back into the team. Pochettino has shared his thoughts on the defender, as shown by Goal:

A move to Bayern may tempt the defender, particularly if the club can offer him regular first-team football.

However, it looks unlikely that Boateng will leave for PSG, as the Ligue 1 side have agreed to sign Schalke defender Thilo Kehrer for £33 million, per the Guardian.

Manager Niko Kovac also has Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule in his squad, which means he is not short of options defensively for next season.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney explained why Spurs should keep Alderweireld for now:

The transfer window may still be open around Europe, but it has closed for Premier League teams. Spurs will be reluctant to sell one of their biggest assets without being able to bring in a replacement, unless a huge offer arrives.