Maryland Interim Coach Matt Canada: Player Health and Safety Is 'Primary Focus'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Interim Maryland head coach Matt Canada told reporters player safety has been his top priority in practice since taking over the job.

"Our practices have been extremely crisp," Canada said. "The focus of our players' health and safety is No. 1, and our players are feeling that and understanding that. That's our primary focus."

Canada, 46, was named interim coach after Maryland placed DJ Durkin on leave as it investigates the program's culture.

The report included multiple alleged incidents of verbal and physical abuse, including the use of profane epithets and one player being forced to eat until he vomited. Maryland has already come to terms on a buyout with strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, who was named as the biggest aggressor in setting the cultural tone.

Maryland president Wallace D. Loh released a statement Tuesday, saying the school takes "accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes" that led to the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June. McNair was hospitalized after a team workout on May 29 and died two weeks later. According to McNair family attorney Billy Murphy (h/t Heather Dinich of ESPN.com), McNair was suffering from heatstroke and his body reached 106 degrees when he was admitted to the hospital.

"We will do everything within our power to ensure that no University of Maryland student-athlete is ever again put in a situation where his or her safety and life are at foreseeable risk," Loh said in a statement.

Canada said it's been his goal to reassure players and their families that everyone's safety is being looked after as a top priority.

"I've talked to a couple of parents, and I've been very open and honest, which I think is the only way to be," Canada said. "Everybody's concerns right now are very wide-ranging ... our parents and our players want to have a good football season."

It's unclear if Canada or Durkin will be Maryland's head coach going into Week 1. The Terrapins open their season Sept. 1 against Texas.