Tom Osborne: Scott Frost Hire Saved Nebraska Football from Losing Sellout Streak

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Frost has said repeatedly that Nebraska made a mistake moving away from the methods Osborne successfully used. Frost's job is to return his team to the place it held in the college football hierarchy two decades ago by returning to the methods Osborne used on and off the field to make the Cornhuskers great. 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Nebraska has one thing to thank for its historic sellout streak continuing this season: The hiring of coach Scott Frost.

"Last year was hard for the people here because we went 4-8. I don't think the stadium would have been sold out," former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne told Chris Low of ESPN. "We've been sold out for 50-plus years. I think that streak would have gone had Scott not come back, so there's a significant renewed enthusiasm."

Nebraska has sold out 361 consecutive home games, a streak that began in 1962. Once a perennial contender and Top 25 fixture, Nebraska has lost at least four games in every season since 2003. The Huskers finished below .500 in two of their three years under Mike Riley, who was fired after a 4-8 campaign last season.

Frost, 43, spent the last two seasons at UCF, leading the Golden Knights to a 19-7 record—highlighted by an undefeated mark in 2017. He played quarterback at Nebraska from 1995-97 under Osborne, the most decorated coach in Nebraska history.

The pair won the 1997 national championship together. 

"What he did here as a player and with him being from the state, I think people here are going to give him a little bit more time, a little bit more encouragement and be behind him," Osborne said. "He certainly has unified the state of Nebraska. There's a different atmosphere now than there has been for several years. That's been good to see."

Nebraska is in the midst of a rebuilding year, so the expectations aren't especially high for Frost. But his sheer presence alone has been enough to entice alumni into renewing their tickets at the very least. 

Related

    Peppers: Durkin's Tactics 'Felt Extreme' at Michigan

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Peppers: Durkin's Tactics 'Felt Extreme' at Michigan

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    McMillan Is 2nd LSU QB to Transfer Within 12 Hours

    College Football logo
    College Football

    McMillan Is 2nd LSU QB to Transfer Within 12 Hours

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Clemson, LSU Schedule Home-and-Home for 2025-26

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Clemson, LSU Schedule Home-and-Home for 2025-26

    David M. Hale
    via ESPN.com

    50 Names You NEED to Know for This Season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    50 Names You NEED to Know for This Season

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report