Tom Osborne: Scott Frost Hire Saved Nebraska Football from Losing Sellout Streak

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Nebraska has one thing to thank for its historic sellout streak continuing this season: The hiring of coach Scott Frost.

"Last year was hard for the people here because we went 4-8. I don't think the stadium would have been sold out," former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne told Chris Low of ESPN. "We've been sold out for 50-plus years. I think that streak would have gone had Scott not come back, so there's a significant renewed enthusiasm."

Nebraska has sold out 361 consecutive home games, a streak that began in 1962. Once a perennial contender and Top 25 fixture, Nebraska has lost at least four games in every season since 2003. The Huskers finished below .500 in two of their three years under Mike Riley, who was fired after a 4-8 campaign last season.

Frost, 43, spent the last two seasons at UCF, leading the Golden Knights to a 19-7 record—highlighted by an undefeated mark in 2017. He played quarterback at Nebraska from 1995-97 under Osborne, the most decorated coach in Nebraska history.

The pair won the 1997 national championship together.

"What he did here as a player and with him being from the state, I think people here are going to give him a little bit more time, a little bit more encouragement and be behind him," Osborne said. "He certainly has unified the state of Nebraska. There's a different atmosphere now than there has been for several years. That's been good to see."

Nebraska is in the midst of a rebuilding year, so the expectations aren't especially high for Frost. But his sheer presence alone has been enough to entice alumni into renewing their tickets at the very least.