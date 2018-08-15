Nick Foles Respects Tom Brady, Isn't Upset by Lack of Handshake After Super Bowl

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

Quarterback Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates following victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. The Philadelphia Eagles scored a stunning 41-33 upset victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl after a costly Tom Brady fumble ended the quarterback's tilt at history. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Quarterback Nick Foles never received the customary handshake from Tom Brady after the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl title in team history last year, a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots

And Foles said this week he hasn't heard from Brady since that game, either, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. But the Super Bowl MVP maintained it isn't a big deal:

"It will happen when it happens. We practiced with the Patriots several years ago, and I got to stand there and talk to Tom for quite a bit. He's a great guy. I have all the respect in the world for him.

"I think everyone's making a really big deal out of this and it's not a big deal at all. I've already talked to him before, he's a guy I've always looked up to. You've got to admire someone who is probably the greatest ever and still going strong. I mean, even at his age he seems to get better and better. I've already had a conversation with him before when we practiced, so if we have one in the future, we'll have one and it will be cool."

                                 

