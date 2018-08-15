Aaron Cox, Mike Trout's Brother-in-Law, Dies at Age 24

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former minor league pitcher Aaron Cox died Wednesday at the age of 24, his family announced, per ESPN.com. Cox was the brother-in-law of Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

The family did not reveal a cause of death in its statement regarding Cox's death:

"Early this morning our families lost a phenomenal human being. Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law. He had a deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends. As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him.

"He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families. We will rely on the love and strength of God first and foremost during this difficult and challenging time, as well as our dear family and friends. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers, and our Lord and Savior for His precious gift of Aaron Joseph."

The Angels also released a statement:

Cox was the brother of Trout's wife, Jessica.

The former relief pitcher, who retired Aug. 6, went 7-3 in his minor league career with a 3.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 saves and 96 strikeouts in 101.1 innings across 68 appearances. He had been part of the Angels farm system since the team drafted him in the 19th round in 2015.