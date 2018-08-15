C.J. McCollum Calls NBA Superteams 'Disgusting,' Says He Would Never Join One

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum isn't a fan of the superteam trend in the NBA.

According to Dime on Uproxx, McCollum recently appeared on CCTV in China and was highly critical of superstars joining forces in free agency:

When asked about the superteam dynamic, McCollum said, "I would never do anything of that nature. I think that's disgusting."

McCollum was also asked if superteams are the future of the NBA, but he expressed his belief that most players will go in a different direction: "I think some players will take that route, but most guys have too much pride. [They] want to really win on their own or in their certain organizations and aren't just going to jump the bandwagon."

The interview wasn't the first time that McCollum spoke out against superteams.

According to ESPN.com, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant appeared on McCollum's podcast Pull Up with C.J. McCollum in July.

During the podcast, McCollum said he was "hot" about All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Dubs this offseason. KD responded by saying, "You know you're not going to win a championship."

Later that month, McCollum said Durant signing with the Warriors was "soft" in a reply on Twitter:

Durant seemed miffed at McCollum's tweet based on his response: "So, I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your f--kin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya."

Before Durant signed with the Warriors, Golden State had appeared in two straight NBA Finals and won one championship. Since Durant's signing, Golden State has won consecutive NBA titles.

McCollum is part of a Blazers team that has largely been built through the draft with Lillard and point guard Damian Lillard as the backbone of the organization.

While Portland finished third in the Western Conference last season with a record of 49-33, it was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the New Orleans Pelicans.