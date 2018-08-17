Predicting NBA's Advanced Analytics All-Stars in 2018-19

0 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Numbers can never tell entire NBA stories.

But that's not the objective of advanced analytics. These statistics—like their more traditional siblings—are meant to be part of a larger picture.

And they often align more closely with the eye test than many might realize.

Granted, not every analytical darling is a household name. But not every important player is, either. The sport is too nuanced for a box score or a highlight reel to capture everyone's contributions.

That said, advanced statistics have meaning. And we're here to recognize some of the biggest analytical standouts by spotlighting six of the most recognizable categories and predicting which players will lead them in 2018-19.