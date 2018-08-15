Former 'Last Chance U' RB Isaiah Wright Targets D1, NFL After Release from Jail

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Former East Mississippi Community College running back and Last Chance U star Isaiah Wright has his sights set on playing for an FBS school and eventually moving on to the NFL.

Wright discussed his plans during an interview with TMZ Sports on Tuesday after his recent release from jail.

The 20-year-old was arrested in September 2017 and charged with criminal homicide in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man.

In August, Wright accepted a plea deal that saw his charge dropped to one count of facilitation of aggravated robbery.



On Tuesday, Wright said, "I need to finish school. I really want to try to get back on the D1 level."

Wright then added, "The goal is the NFL."

Wright starred in the first and second seasons of the Netflix documentary series Last Chance U, which followed the East Mississippi Community College football team and its players.

Before joining East Mississippi Community College, Wright received a scholarship offer from Auburn and later committed to play at West Georgia, per 247Sports.

During the 2016 season at EMCC, Wright rushed for 483 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games.

After two seasons following East Mississippi Community College, Last Chance U shifted to Independence Community College in Kansas for the third season.