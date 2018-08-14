John Stockton's Son David Reportedly Waived by Jazz

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

It appears as if David Stockton won't be following the footsteps of his father, John, as a Hall of Fame floor general for the Utah Jazz.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Jazz waived David Stockton on Tuesday.

Stockton appeared in three games for the Jazz last season and averaged just 3.3 points a night without tallying an assist.

The younger Stockton played collegiately at Gonzaga—just like his father—and led the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament four straight years. He was never a dominant box-score force, but he averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 assists a night in his senior campaign in 2013-14.

He then played three games for the Sacramento Kings as a rookie in 2014-15, averaging a mere 2.7 points a night.

Stockton's father led the Jazz to the NBA Finals two years in a row in 1997 and 1998 before losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls each time. He also finished his career with 15,806 assists, the most in NBA history and a full 3,715 ahead of Jason Kidd, who is second on the list.

While David Stockton is no longer on the Jazz, he is just 27 years old and has extensive G League experience on his resume.

He has appeared in 142 games in the G League but will have to catch on with a team other than the one his father established himself as an NBA legend with if he is going to thrive on the next level. For now, he will turn his attention toward playing overseas after Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News noted on Aug. 2 Stockton will join Medi Bayreuth in Germany.