WWE SummerSlam 2018: Best Finish for Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss, More Matches

As the second biggest pay-per-view of the year for WWE next to WrestleMania, SummerSlam 2018 promises to be a show worth watching based how it has been hyped up and what's on tap. Not every advertised match has been built up amazingly well, mind you, but the right execution could make it an event for the ages.

It also helps that there are several marquee matchups that are exciting on paper, including AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe and Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey. Even the Universal Championship main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, a bout that has been done to death in the past, could end up featuring a twist or two.

That said, it is imperative WWE pull off the proper finishes for each scheduled SummerSlam contest to ensure the best pay-per-view possible. It has been a few years since the company last delivered an installment of SummerSlam that was critically-acclaimed by fans, but if booked correctly, it could turn WWE programming around heading into the fall season.

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Rousey has had her sights set on becoming a champion in WWE since first stepping foot in the company at the beginning of the year. Although it was too soon for her to walk away with the title at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam might be the perfect stage for her to finally capture some gold.

Standing in her way, however, is Bliss, who has had a stranglehold on the strap for the better part of the past year and a half. While she has earned everything she has achieved up to this point, it is high time WWE move on to a fresh face such as Rousey to carry the division.

Thus, it's more a matter of how than if Rousey will win the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Having Bliss beat Rousey would be foolish considering it wouldn't at all be realistic to think Bliss could survive against her, not to mention that it isn't necessary for the feud to be dragged out longer than it needs to.

Natalya turning on Rousey and costing her the championship was always seen as a possibility, but the timing of that happening now coming off the death of her father Jim Neidhart would be idiotic. Rather, Rousey successfully snapping the arm of Bliss and celebrating her title win with Natalya afterward is the way to go.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

SmackDown Live will be offering a slew of exciting matches at SummerSlam, with Bryan vs. Miz being chief among them. The bout has been billed as being over eight years in the making, so the history (as well as chemistry) these two have going into SummerSlam is off the charts.

In addition to their rivalry recently being so incredibly entertaining, there is a genuine sense of uncertainty regarding the finish. It has yet to be confirmed whether Bryan will indeed be re-signing with WWE once his contract expires shortly after SummerSlam, so it's entirely possible officials don't want him to win in case he decides to depart the company.

Even if one is to assume that Bryan will stick around in WWE, there is nothing for him to gain by beating Miz at SummerSlam. Surely, their feud will last several months, so there is no reason to rush to the payoff by having Bryan defeat his arch-rival in their first major singles encounter.

The Bryan vs. Miz program should run all the way through WrestleMania where Bryan can knock off The Awesome One for the WWE Championship. In the meantime, Miz can begin building momentum with a win against Bryan in Brooklyn.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

The never-ending Lesnar vs. Reigns rivalry will hopefully come to a conclusion at SummerSlam when they meet once again for the Universal Championship. Reigns has yet to beat The Beast Incarnate in singles competition and, of course, that must change at the upcoming event.

It was apparent from the get-go that WWE had their minds made up about Reigns being the one to ultimately dethrone Lesnar as champ, but it was widely assumed the trigger would have been pulled on the title change at WrestleMania 34. By this point, Lesnar dropping the strap needs to happen.

Lesnar and Reigns have proven in the past that they work well together, so their match at SummerSlam should be nothing short of a highly physical war. Either way, Reigns should decisively defeat Lesnar and put their rivalry to rest once and for all because it's the logical story to tell.

The reaction to Reigns dethroning Lesnar in the arena is bound to be negative, but Braun Strowman cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase would end the evening on a high note. There's no telling whether Paul Heyman will play any sort of a role in any of this, but that gives fans an incentive to tune in and find out what WWE has in store for Reigns vs. Lesnar as well as every other outing on the card.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.