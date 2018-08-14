Carmelo Anthony Pens Thank-You Letter to Thunder After Signing Rockets Contract

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony's time with the Oklahoma City Thunder didn't go as planned, but he was appreciative of it nonetheless.

One day after officially signing with the Houston Rockets, Anthony penned a farewell letter to OKC for The Oklahoman as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

"Thank You, OKC.

"I know it was only one season, but from the time I arrived in OKC, I was greeted with so much love from The Team, The Organization, and of course the INCREDIBLE fans of this amazing city. Throughout the entire season, game after game, you cheered me on and rooted for us as a team. That is something I will always cherish and never forget. That genuine support kept me going all season long.

"IN LIFE, I've learned that things don't always turn out how you want. I wanted nothing more than to make it work here & help bring this city a championship. I'm sorry it didn't work out while I was here.

"Thank you to Russ, PG, Sam Presti, Coach Billy Donovan, my trainers and the entire staff who work so hard and diligently at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the practice facility. I appreciate you all very much. Last but not least, Thank You to (Thunder part-owner and chairman) Mr. (Clay) Bennett for believing in me.

"This chapter of my career may be coming to an end but my story is far from over.

"Love Always.

"STAYME7o"

The Thunder acquired the 10-time All-Star from the New York Knicks late in the 2017 offseason, creating a supposed "OK3" with then-reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and fellow All-Star Paul George. However, Anthony never seemed to fit in with his new team.

The 34-year-old averaged career-lows in scoring (16.2 points per game), field-goal percentage (40.2 percent) and free-throw percentage (76.7 percent). Not only that, it was not uncommon for him to be on the bench during critical moments.

It was clear early on in his Thunder career that coming off the bench wasn't something he was interested in doing:

Anthony reiterated that stance after the Thunder were eliminated in the first round by the Utah Jazz, per ESPN's Royce Young: "I'm not sacrificing no bench role. So that's out of the question."

Well, if Anthony does come off the bench next season, it won't be in OKC. After he picked up his $27.9 million player option for 2018-19 earlier this summer, the Thunder got his contract off the books by dumping him off to the Atlanta Hawks, who then bought out his contract. As a result, he was able to sign a $2.4 million veteran's minimum deal with the Rockets.

The Anthony-Thunder relationship didn't end well, but the veteran forward made sure to leave town on good terms.