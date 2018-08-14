Ex-Raiders CB Sean Smith Released from Prison; Pled Guilty to Brutal Attack

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was released from prison Tuesday after serving five months of a one-year sentence.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith was originally scheduled to be released Sept. 5 due to good behavior and overcrowding.

Smith's one-year sentence stemmed from a July 2017 assault on his sister's boyfriend that left the victim with five facial fractures. Smith pleaded guilty to felony assault.

Per TMZ Sports, the victim had to get a metal plate inserted into his face after Smith punched and stomped him.

In addition to the time Smith spent in prison, he was sentenced to five years probation and had to pay the victim restitution.

The Raiders signed Smith to a four-year, $38 million contract in 2016, but he was released in March.

Smith, 31, enjoyed stints with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs before signing with Oakland.

In 2017, he appeared in 14 games for the Raiders, registering 34 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.

Across nine NFL seasons, Smith has 14 career regular-season interceptions to his credit as well as one in the playoffs.