Dodgers' Brian Dozier's EKG Test Discovers 'Abnormalities'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After exiting the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday with dizziness, an EKG test revealed "abnormalities" in the cardiac rhythms of second baseman Brian Dozier.

After revealing the issue, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, "That's the extent of it right now," according to MLB.com's Doug Padilla.

Dozier left the game in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers acquired Dozier in a trade with the Minnesota Twins on July 1 for veteran second baseman Logan Forsythe and minor leaguers Luke Raley and Devin Smeltzer.

Since joining the Dodgers, Dozier has hit .282 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 12 games.

Overall this season, the 31-year-old veteran boasts a .232 batting average with 19 homers and 63 RBI in 116 outings.

Dozier has been one of the best power-hitting second basemen in Major League Baseball over the past several seasons, with 20 or more homers in each campaign from 2014-2017.

After hitting career highs with 42 home runs and 99 RBI in 2016, Dozier registered 34 homers and 93 RBI last season.

Dozier is a one-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner who added considerable depth to an already impressive Dodgers lineup.

If Dozier is forced to miss time, Max Muncy will likely fill in at second with Cody Bellinger at first and Chris Taylor sliding out to center field.

The Dodgers are currently third in the NL West at 64-56, trailing the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks by one game, and they are 2.5 games back of the second wild-card spot in the National League.