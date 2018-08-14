Tom Brady 'Absolutely' Plans to Play vs. Eagles Amid Back Injury Rumors

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat during his team's preseason opener, which Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported was because of a sore back, but the reigning MVP expects to be available moving forward.

Brady told WEEI's Kirk & Callahan on Tuesday he "absolutely" expects to play in Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, via WEEI's Ryan Hannable: "I'm doing well. I am doing really well. You always have little things that you're working through."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

