Tom Brady 'Absolutely' Plans to Play vs. Eagles Amid Back Injury Rumors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat during his team's preseason opener, which Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported was because of a sore back, but the reigning MVP expects to be available moving forward.

Brady told WEEI's Kirk & Callahan on Tuesday he "absolutely" expects to play in Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, via WEEI's Ryan Hannable: "I'm doing well. I am doing really well. You always have little things that you're working through."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

