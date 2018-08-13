Report: Dolphins Cut DT Gabe Wright After He Punched Kenyan Drake in Practice

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are set to release defensive tackle Gabe Wright after an altercation in practice Monday, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Luis D. Sung of PhinManiacs.com provided a look at the fight during practice:

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald also reported that Wright had "blindsided" running back Kenyan Drake.

The tackle also reportedly had a dustup with running back Senorise Perry, while Albert Breer of the MMQB added that Wright was "taking aim at multiple running backs" while throwing punches.

The 26-year-old was hoping to remain with the Dolphins for a second season after spending much of last year on the practice squad. He appeared in one game, totaling one tackle during the Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While Wright had initially signed a two-year deal last September, his contract was not guaranteed for 2018, and he will lose the $630,000 he could've made this season, per Spotrac.

The Auburn product was initially a fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft but has had a tough time sticking with a team, spending time with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles already in his career.

Wright will hope to find another chance elsewhere in the NFL after blowing his opportunity with the Dolphins.