2 More Suspects Arrested in Connection with Burglary at Scott Frost's Home

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Lincoln Police Department has arrested two more suspects in their investigation of the burglary at Nebraska head coach Scott Frost's home, according to Mitch Sherman of ESPN.com.

Per that report, the authorities arrested 20-year-old Andrew Williams and a 16-year-old boy who was "identified and lodged at the youth services center last week after the arrest of a 17-year-old girl, who possessed one pair of the five sets of shoes reported stolen on July 29."

Frost had artwork, a number of pairs of shoes, and memorabilia from his playing days and coaching career at Oregon and UCF stolen. Frost initially believed he had 14 championship rings from his time as a player and a coach stolen as well, though they were eventually found.

According to Sherman, "The items that remained unrecovered before the arrests were reported to be valued at approximately $50,000."

Per Riley Johnson of the Lincoln Star, police believe the girl was the driver of the getaway vehicle and "Investigators had been investigating the girl in a string of other burglaries when they learned of her involvement in the Frost case, according to court documents."

Police pulled over Williams, meanwhile, and saw a pair of green shoes matching a description of shoes stolen from Frost. Upon searching his car, they reportedly found more items believed to be taken from Frost's home.

His residence had been unoccupied at the time of the burglary while it undergoes renovations, per Sherman, with the perpetrators allegedly gaining access to the residence through an unlocked garage door.

Frost, 43, was hired by Nebraska this offseason to take over as the team's head coach. He spent the previous two years as UCF's head coach, leading the team to a 19-7 record, two bowl appearances and a 34-27 win over Auburn in last season's Peach Bowl to complete an undefeated season.