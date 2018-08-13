Hue Jackson on Dez Bryant Potentially Disrupting Browns: 'It's a Discussion'

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson discussed having Dez Bryant come in for a visit sometime this week and whether or not Bryant might be a potential distraction in the locker room.

"It's a discussion,'' he told reporters, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "We have a lot of good things going, but at the same time I don't think you can ever have too many good football players as long as they fit and as long as it's the right fit for the organization, for the locker room and for all involved."

On Thursday, Bryant tweeted that he was planning to go to Cleveland for a visit:

Bryant, 29, was cut by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Last year, he registered 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns, solid numbers but an overall down year from the heights the wideout reached in his prime.

From 2012-14, Bryant averaged 91 receptions, 1,311 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns per season. But in the three seasons since, Bryant hasn't hit 70 receptions, 900 receiving yards or more than eight touchdowns.

Part of that decline has been injury issues, with Bryant missing 10 games between 2015-16 before playing in all 16 games last season. But it also appears as though Bryant has simply taken a step back as he nears 30.

Still, Bryant would give the Browns a strong set of wideouts. Jarvis Landry has looked good for the team thus far, while Josh Gordon has always flashed superstar potential and should be a dangerous deep threat once he returns to the team. Rookie Antonio Callaway has flashed potential as well, though off-field concerns remain a part of his equation.

Adding Bryant to that group would give quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield a bevy of weapons on the outside. And Jackson said general manager John Dorsey is always looking to add more talent.

"That's what he's trying to do," Jackson said, per Cabot. "I think we will continue to do that in a number of different positions. If we can get better, we still need to continue to get better, and I think that is how he sees it."