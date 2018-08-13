Alabama Football Recruiting: 2020 CB Prospect Malachi Moore Commits

Credit: 247Sports

Alabama's 2020 recruiting class is already starting to form.

4-star cornerback Malachi Moore announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide in an interview with 247Sports' John Garcia Jr. on Monday. He chose the Tide over Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Florida and Tennessee.

The Trussville, Alabama, product is the No. 148 overall recruit and 13th-ranked corner in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

