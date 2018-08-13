Alabama Football Recruiting: 2020 CB Prospect Malachi Moore Commits

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

Credit: 247Sports

Alabama's 2020 recruiting class is already starting to form.

4-star cornerback Malachi Moore announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide in an interview with 247Sports' John Garcia Jr. on Monday. He chose the Tide over Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Florida and Tennessee.

The Trussville, Alabama, product is the No. 148 overall recruit and 13th-ranked corner in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. 

                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    5 Questions About McNair Fallout at Maryland

    College Football logo
    College Football

    5 Questions About McNair Fallout at Maryland

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Pruitt: No Front-Runner Yet in Vols' QB Race

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Pruitt: No Front-Runner Yet in Vols' QB Race

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Four-Star Moore Details Why He Chose Bama

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Four-Star Moore Details Why He Chose Bama

    BamaOnLine
    via BamaOnLine

    Next Clowney Closing in on the Decision

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Next Clowney Closing in on the Decision

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report