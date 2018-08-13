Jerry Jones Expects Randy Gregory to Play in Cowboys' Opener vs. Panthers

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters he expects defensive end Randy Gregory to be in the lineup for the team's season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Gregory, 25, missed the entire 2017 season because of a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He has appeared in only 14 games since being taken in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Jones said:

"We certainly have had players that have had challenges—if you will, dependence. And we've had players that have overcome that and get to play in the National Football League. So when you have one, that really burns a candle and gives you a lot of tolerance is not the word, but it just gives you a lot of promise.

"So, yes, I'd rather lean that way than the other way. Now the problem is reality sets in and you have numbers, you have roster spots, you have a lot of things that keep you from really having to limit the players and consequently it has to be extraordinary players ... and so you get the old adage that, 'Well, he wouldn't be doing that for a down-the-line guy. They wouldn't be that tolerant of a down-the-line guy.' Well, that's true."

Gregory was considered a first-round lock before substance-abuse concerns pushed him all the way to No. 60 overall.