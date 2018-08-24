Rep the Raiders with These Can't-Miss Buys

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

When in attendance at a live game, tailgate party or casual get-together for NFL Sundays, you can always spot an Oakland Raiders fan unabashedly routing for the men in Silver and Black—absolutely no shame whatsoever whether the team wins or loses.

Regardless of results, it's about adopting an identity through the colors, the rich history, and the outlaw mentality of the team's past, in large part led by former owner Al Davis. Steve Sabol framed it perfectly in Autumn Wind. There's no end to options for every level of Raiders fan—whether you just want a hat or set of tumblers or pullover. The can't-miss products below will maintain the strength of Raider love in the family while letting everyone know which team you rep.

Editor's note: B/R may earn a share of revenue from the links on this page. Prices and availability may change.

Derek Carr & Khalil Mack 2016 Action Poster ($32.99, Walmart)

Walmart

Here's where the Silver and Black magic started for the 2016 season, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Coming off his first of many comeback victories in that year, quarterback Derek Carr shares a candid moment with defensive end Khalil Mack.

For those like myself, who remember the thrilling season opener, it's a treat to relive a joyous snapshot in time between the two captains following a huge road victory.

Oakland Raiders Newborn & Infant Eat, Sleep, Drool Football Three-Piece Bodysuit Set—Black/Gray ($26.99, Fanatics)

Fanatics

There's an undeniable devotion to the connection between family and football within the Raiders fanbase. The Infant Eat, Sleep, Drool Football three-piece bodysuit set prepares the newest addition to the family for a lifetime membership into Raider Nation.

All three items feature the team logo on the front with a different message, including one that states, "I will not nap on game day." Win, lose or draw, this outfit sends a clear message of a commitment to excellence.

Raiders-Logo Nike Train Speed 4 ($59.99, Champs Sports)

Champs Sports

Just imagine yourself as wide receiver Amari Cooper making cuts on the football field in a pickup game. Perhaps you want to feel nimble while jogging. The Nike Train Speed 4 shoe is built to give a springy step for optimal performance.

Best of all, the sneaker's Silver and Black color scheme with the Raiders logo on the tongue brings the right level of team spirit in style.

Riddell Oakland Raiders VSR4 Full-Size Authentic Football Helmet ($309.99, Fanatics)

Fanatics

Would you like to know what it's like to strap 'em up before taking the field? There's nothing that makes you feel like an actual NFL player more than putting on a licensed helmet with the official team decal.

Wear the authentic Riddell Raiders helmet on game day to support your squad, place it in a safe place at home or leave it in plain view at work. It's a perfect family keepsake and a good item to bring to fan events for signatures.

Howie Long Oakland Raiders Fanatics Authentic Autographed Pro Football ($249.99, Fanatics)

Fanatics

NFL players aren't the only people who enjoy tossing around the pigskin. Parents do it with their children. Sometimes, friends pass it around to kill time. Some footballs, though, are only meant for special occasions.

You can stash an autographed ball from Howie Long as a wow factor for visitors or maybe even bust it out once in a rare while for a celebratory game of catch after a big playoff win.

8 x 10 in. John Madden Autographed Oakland Raiders Photo, Black Custom Frame ($138.41, SportsRecreationMall.com)

SportsRecreationMall.com

Raiders fans of all ages have familiarity with Hall of Fame head coach John Madden in some shape or form. He helped deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl in 1976, brought his likeness to a popular video game that's still popular today and provided an iconic voice in the booth as a commentator.

With stacks of Madden video game installments in the closet and his play-by-play voice stuck in my memory bank, an autographed photo is a solid addition to a collection honoring a Raiders legend.